He was speaking at an Assembly meeting convened following the use of veto by Russia at the Security Council earlier this month.

The negative vote by the permanent Council member prevented the adoption of a draft resolution that would have strengthened measures to protect civilians and increase humanitarian access across Sudan.

The country has been in freefall since the brutal power struggle erupted last April between rival militaries – the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Across the country, more than 11.8 million people have been displaced from their homes, according to data maintained by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. More than 3.1 million among them have sought shelter in neighbouring countries, sparking a regional crisis.

Peace, a shared responsibility

Assembly President Yang reiterated the shared responsibility of the Security Council and the General Assembly to work collaboratively to safeguard peace and strengthen collective security.

He voiced “grave concern” over the increasing use of veto power in the Council since 2022, referencing General Assembly resolution 77/262.

That resolution, among others, mandated the General Assembly President to convene a meeting of the 193-member-body to discuss the situation in which the veto was cast.

“This alarming trend highlights, yet again, the urgent need for the General Assembly to take initiative on critical issues of peace and security when the Security Council finds itself paralyzed and unable to fulfil its core mandate.”

Sudan’s escalating crisis

Mr. Yang drew attention to the deteriorating situation in Sudan, where 19 months of conflict has left almost 80 per cent of health centres in affected areas nonfunctional, and the humanitarian toll has been compounded by mounting reports of human rights violations, including sexual violence.

“This suffering must end,” he said, calling for immediate dialogue, a cessation of hostilities, and sustainable conflict resolution.

He also urged the international community not to let the crisis “fade into the background” amid other global conflicts.

“It is equally tragic, equally urgent, and it demands action. I urge the Security Council to rise to its responsibilities and fulfil its mandate to uphold international peace and security.”

UN humanitarian efforts

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that aid efforts continue despite immense challenges.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is delivering crucial supplies to Zamzam camp in North Darfur, where famine was declared nearly four months ago. A convoy arrived last Friday with vital food assistance, after entering Sudan via the Adre border crossing.

A second convoy en route to Zamzam from Port Sudan has travelled 1,400 kilometres (about 870 miles) over two weeks, facing rough terrain, armed checkpoints, and conflict zones.

“It is now 300 kilometres away from Zamzam. The last part of this dangerous and long journey is the most risky and unsafe,” UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists at the regular news briefing at UN Headquarters, in New York.

Eating peanut shells to survive

“Families at Zamzam have been resorting to extreme measures to survive because food is so scarce. They are eating crushed peanut shells that are typically used to feed animals – and across the camp, parents are mourning the deaths of malnourished children,” Mr. Haq added.

Moreover, another WFP convoy has been on its way to Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan from Port Sudan for two weeks.

Mr. Haq said that the trucks will be departing Kosti in White Nile state in the coming days for the final leg of the journey to locations in South Kordofan that have received little or no assistance since the start of the war in April 2023.

Similarly, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has sent additional reproductive health and protection supplies to Kassala and Gedaref, where people fleeing the fighting in Al Jazirah state (also spelled Gezira) have been arriving.

These supplies will support safe births and the clinical management of rape and are sufficient to meet the needs of 240,000 women and girls for three months.