GebeyaX, is a premier ecommerce and delivery startup and is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/). The event is a significant platform for showcasing innovative technologies and solutions that will drive the digital transformation of Africa.

GebeyaX, the pioneer Construction and spare part ecommerce platform, is proud to showcase its innovative platform at GITEX Africa 2023. With a mission to revolutionize the way construction materials are purchased, rented and delivered online. The company's commitment to providing a seamless and secure online shopping experience has earned it a loyal vendor base and numerous delivery drivers.

GebeyaX is grateful for the support of JICA through their accelerator program “Ninja accelerator” and the Ministry of innovation and technology of Ethiopia, who also have sponsored the company's participation in this event. Their support has enabled GebeyaX to showcase its innovative solutions and network with the industry leaders from across the continent.

"GebeyaX is thrilled to participate in GITEX Africa 2023 and showcase its innovative ecommerce platform to the world," said GebeyaX CEO, Ephrem Degaga. "As an ecommerce company, we are proud to represent our country and showcase the potential of our construction material ecommerce industry. We look forward to meeting with other entrepreneurs and investors at the event and exploring new opportunities for growth."

GITEX Africa 2023 provides an excellent opportunity for GebeyaX to expand its reach and showcase its unique ecommerce platform to a broader audience. The event will bring together industry leaders, thousands of technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and investors from across the continent, creating a perfect platform for networking and collaboration. GebeyaX is excited to be a part of this event and looks forward to contributing to the growth of the African tech ecosystem.