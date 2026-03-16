The Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2026 Forum in Paris gains strategic weight with the scheduled participation of Dr. Philip Mshelbila, the newly appointed Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). His insight comes at a pivotal juncture for African gas and LNG markets, where energy security concerns, investment flows and global demand dynamics are reshaping the continent’s role in the global energy landscape.

Dr. Mshelbila assumed office at the GECF on January 1, 2026, bringing over three decades of gas, LNG and energy value‑chain experience – including senior leadership roles at Nigeria LNG and Atlantic LNG – to the helm of the intergovernmental body that represents major gas producers worldwide.

In its Global Gas Outlook and related analyses, the GECF has projected that Africa could attract up to $115 billion in gas midstream investment between 2031 and 2040, driven largely by LNG and liquefaction spending. The continent is expected to account for nearly a quarter of global liquefaction investments by 2050, with major projects in Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal-Mauritania and Gabon leading the charge. This frames Africa not only as a resource base for traditional markets, but as a strategic export hub in global gas supply chains.

Those projections align with the region’s real‑time evolution. New LNG developments such as Greater Tortue Ahmeyim on the Senegal–Mauritania maritime border have reached commercial milestones, while Mozambique’s Coral South FLNG and Nigeria’s Train 7 expansion at NLNG support infrastructure highlight growing activity. At the same time, assets in the Rovuma Basin, emerging fields in Tanzania and planned expansions in Egypt’s Zohr and offshore Mediterranean plays signal a broadening base of competitive gas resources across West, East and North Africa.

Beyond export potential, the continent’s domestic gas consumption continues to rise, driven by industrial demand, power generation needs and expanding LNG import infrastructure in markets such as South Africa and Ghana. According to recent market data, Africa’s gas consumption climbed to 183 billion cubic meters in 2025, reflecting year‑on‑year growth and underscoring gas’s growing role in the energy mix.

Mshelbila has also been vocal about the broader socioeconomic dimensions of gas development. He highlighted that more than 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity and an even larger number lack clean cooking solutions, noting that overall energy consumption on the continent must at least triple by 2050 to eliminate energy poverty. For investors, this underscores a dual opportunity: capitalizing on export‑oriented LNG projects while supporting solutions that address chronic domestic shortfalls.

The GECF’s engagement with global forums – from the G20 Energy Transition Working Group to continental leadership dialogues – reinforces its advocacy for gas as both a transitional and long‑term energy source that can support industrialization, electrification and lower‑emission outcomes relative to other fossil fuels.

At IAE 2026, Mshelbila’s participation will give investors a clearer view of how producer coordination, policy alignment and investment frameworks are evolving across Africa’s gas sector. As governments and international partners navigate security risks, financing constraints and regulatory complexities, these dynamics are increasingly shaping how projects move from discovery to development.

With the GECF playing a central role in global gas dialogue, Mshelbila’s perspective will also place African developments within the broader push to diversify global supply chains amid geopolitical shifts and rising demand in Europe and Asia – insights that are directly relevant for investors evaluating new opportunities across the gas value chain.

IAE 2026 (https://apo-opa.co/4bqyp4L) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com