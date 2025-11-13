Africa’s green energy sector is entering a period of rapid growth, driven by continental efforts to enhance power generation, support an energy transition and make energy poverty history. With over 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and abundant solar and wind potential, the continent is well-positioned to use its green energy sector as a catalyst for achieving these goals. Realizing these objectives will require significant investment, underscoring the need for innovative financing mechanisms, strengthened global partnerships and private-led project development.

At the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum – taking place November 21 in Johannesburg – representatives from leading green energy and carbon credit companies are expected to share insight into Africa’s emerging green energy economy. Discussions will center on how innovative financing can bridge the continent’s investment gap, advancing impactful projects and strengthening Africa’s energy systems. As the continent accelerates a just and inclusive energy transition, the forum will serve as a launchpad for new investments.

Diversified energy represents the cornerstone of Africa’s energy transition and companies such as Levene Energy are leading this strategy. With projects in natural gas, oil and renewable energies, Levene Energy is driving Nigeria’s energy development. The company is expanding midstream gas infrastructure, supporting the transportation of low-carbon gas as a substitute for diesel, while providing emission reduction services for upstream projects. In the renewable energy sector, Levene Energy has a partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency focused on implementing rural generation projects and manufacturing solar systems. During the G20 Forum, Levene Energy’s CEO Nzan Ogbe is expected to share insight into this strategy and how diversification can fuel energy security in Africa.

In the power sector, companies such as Clarke Energy are addressing Africa’s energy challenges by providing distributed power plant solutions in the gas sector. The company specializes in energy efficient, low-carbon and flexible energy systems, delivering projects such as gas engines, biogas upgraders, battery energy storage systems and carbon dioxide capture. These solutions are supporting Africa’s economic growth by leveraging natural gas to fuel operations. In Nigeria, the company is harnessing as to support agriculture processing through the 1.5 MW Jenbacher plant, powered by CNG. In Tunisia, the company deployed a CHP plant to enhance power supply and support textile manufacturing. These developments showcase the role gas-fired power generation can play in reducing emissions while supporting operations across a variety of industries. At the G20 Forum, Kara Neale, Commercial Leader at Clarke Energy, is expected to provide further insight into these applications.

Beyond renewable energy and natural gas projects, Africa’s carbon credit market is beginning to gain traction. As a viable solution for driving investment across Africa’s energy sector, carbon credits have significant growth potential across the African market. Companies such as Green Asset Exchange – Africa’s first locally developed trading platform for environmental assets – have emerged as a pathway for African carbon credits and Renewable Energy Certificates to reach international buyers. The company – launched in South Africa – enables transparent, standardized transactions, playing a key role in addressing the continent’s energy finance gap and supporting project development across the continent. Green Asset Exchange’s Managing Director Nick Rowley is speaking at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, where he is expected to shed light into Africa’s carbon credit market, including strategies opportunities and challenges.

“To make energy poverty history, we need financing mechanisms that reflect Africa’s realities. The G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum is more than a dialogue; it’s a platform to unlock real investments that will turn Africa’s vast renewable and natural gas potential into reliable energy for our people. This is how we build an inclusive, sustainable future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

To register for the Forum click here (https://apo-opa.co/47VAMuC).