FHS Africa (www.FutureHospitality.com/Africa), organised by The Bench, is proud to announce the 2026 recipients of the prestigious FHS Africa Awards.

This year’s honourees are Vimbai Masiyiwa, Co-Founder and CEO of Batoka Africa, who will receive the Leadership Award, and Colin Bell, CEO of Natural Selection and former CEO of Wilderness, who will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality Award.

Both awards will be presented in Nairobi during FHS Africa 2026, taking place from 31 March to 1 April 2026. The recipients will be celebrated as part of the event programme, including exclusive one-to-one interviews in which they will share reflections on their life stories, leadership journeys and the milestones that have shaped their impact on African hospitality.

As Co-Founder and CEO of Batoka Africa, Vimbai Masiyiwa is shaping a new era of African hospitality. The company operates a portfolio of luxury safari properties in Zimbabwe, grounded in conservation, sustainability and community empowerment.

Under her leadership, Batoka Africa has championed responsible tourism that protects biodiversity while creating meaningful economic opportunity for local communities. Masiyiwa is recognised for advancing gender inclusion in leadership and for building an African-owned brand that competes confidently on the global stage while remaining deeply rooted in shared value and local impact.

Commenting on the award, Vimbai Masiyiwa said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the FHS Africa Leadership Award. For us at Batoka Africa, hospitality is about stewardship, of land, of culture and of opportunity. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the communities we work alongside in Zimbabwe. I look forward to sharing our journey in Nairobi and celebrating the continued evolution of African-led hospitality.”

Colin Bell is one of the most influential figures in African conservation tourism. Through his leadership at Natural Selection and previously at Wilderness, he has helped shape a model of high-end, conservation-driven safari experiences that balance commercial success with environmental stewardship. Over the course of his career, Bell has played a central role in expanding conservation tourism into new territories, strengthening partnerships with governments and communities, and demonstrating how hospitality can directly support biodiversity protection and local livelihoods. His work has positioned African safari tourism as a global benchmark for sustainable luxury.

Colin Bell said: “I’m deeply grateful for this recognition from FHS Africa. Hospitality, at its best, connects guests to wild places in meaningful ways while safeguarding those places for generations to come. I look forward to reflecting on that journey in Nairobi and celebrating the collective effort of so many people who have shaped Africa’s conservation tourism story.”

Matthew Weihs, Growth Director at The Bench, added: “Vimbai Masiyiwa and Colin Bell are two exceptionally worthy winners. Both have redefined what leadership in African hospitality looks like - purpose-driven, commercially astute and deeply committed to community and conservation. We cannot wait to showcase their stories and personal journeys on stage in Nairobi at FHS Africa 2026.”

FHS Africa 2026 will bring together hospitality investors, owners, operators and industry leaders from across the continent and beyond for two days of forward-looking discussion, high-level networking and celebration in Nairobi.

Sponsors include:

Host Partner: Westmont Hospitality Group

Strategic Partners: Accor, BWH Hotels, ClubMed, IHG Hotels&Resorts, Radisson Hotel Group

Headline Sponsors: ACT; CityBlue, CHIC, Hansgrohe, Kofisi, Quo, Rotana, Rwanda Development Board, The First Hospitality Group, Tui Hotels&Resorts; Uganda Tourism Board

Sponsors: Aleph Hospitality, Clique Ltd, Gary Greene Design, Knight Frank, Choice and LMR Hotels, STR and Wyndham Hotels&Resorts

Education Partner: Millat Group

Networking Partner: AIRE, Planet Food&Beverage and Trianum Hospitality

Official Carrier: Kenya Airways