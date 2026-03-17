Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) (www.CCBAGroup.com) has welcomed more than 60 emerging leaders from across its African markets into the Ascend Leaders in Training Programme, an 18‑month accelerated leadership journey designed to unleash talent and develop the continent’s next generation of business leaders.

Running from March 2026 to August 2027, the programme offers young talent from Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia a structured pathway into leadership roles within one of Africa’s most admired consumer goods companies. The initiative reflects CCBA’s commitment to unparalleled professional growth, providing an exciting journey of learning and development within a passionate, caring team.

Drawn from diverse academic backgrounds - including business, engineering, supply chain, marketing and finance - participants will gain on‑the‑ground experience across key business functions such as Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability (PACS), and People and Culture. While working in their home markets, they will also be part of a broader pan‑African learning community.

“Whenever I enjoyed a Coke, I often wondered ‘Where does this come from? How is it made?’. Now I have the incredible opportunity to learn everything that goes into that small bottle of Coke,” said Lathitha Madyibi, a member of the Ascend cohort in South Africa.

“My first week of the programme has been both exciting and eye-opening. Experiencing the environment firsthand has made me appreciate the scale and coordination behind CCBA’s operations. Seeing how different teams and functions work together to keep everything running smoothly has been particularly insightful.” added Dawit Yared, from the Ethiopia cohort.

The Ascend programme provides rotational assignments, mentorship from experienced leaders, and exposure to real business challenges. Leaders in training will work on projects that drive business growth, build professional credibility, and strengthen their readiness for leadership roles. Those who successfully complete the programme may be considered for permanent positions with greater responsibility and long‑term career prospects within the CCBA group.

“CCBA’s Ascend programme is designed to give emerging leaders the opportunity to learn fast, lead early, and make a meaningful impact,” said Natasa Prodanovic, CCBA Chief People and Culture Officer.

She added, “At CCBA, we don’t simply offer them a job - we offer them a platform to grow, take ownership, and shape the future of the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in Africa. This cohort reflects the talent, diversity and ambition that will define the next chapter of our organisation.”

Media Contacts:

Keli Fernie

Head: Reputation and Communication

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Tel: +27 82 419 8766

Email: kfernie@ccbagroup.com

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About CCBA:

CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola authorised bottler in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all Coca-Cola ready-to-drink beverages sold in Africa by volume. With over 13,000 employees in Africa, CCBA group services more than 840,000 customers with a host of international and local brands. CCBA group operates in 14 countries: South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and the islands of Comoros and Mayotte.

Learn more at https://www.CCBAGroup.com