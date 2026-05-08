Private and public professionals deserve a clear view of where Africa’s power, water and infrastructure sectors are heading next, and the latest issue of ESI Africa (www.ESI-Africa.com) is where to start. It’s not a magazine to skim past, but to read thoroughly and return to.

At the heart of the magazine is a Cover Story on how AI powers the brain of infrastructure, unpacking the reality of this unfolding virtual intelligence. The piece addresses how Africa can balance digital acceleration with physical constraints and the risks emerging alongside the opportunities.

ESI Africa’s editor-in-chief, Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl, explains the risks: “On a daily basis, a typical 100MW hyperscale data centre needed to power AI can consume 6,500 homes' water needs. And note that 55% of new data centres exceed 200MW. This makes the threat very real for everyone.”

It’s a sharp, thought-provoking anchor for the entire magazine.

From there, the articles widen the magazine’s lens across the continent in the Across the Map chapter. Readers will find deep dives into Ethiopia’s evolving energy mix, the continent’s ongoing struggle to meet SDG7 targets, Kenya’s renewable energy aspirations and the structural reforms reshaping electricity markets.

There’s also a grounded look at how commercial and industrial (C&I) players in South Africa are adapting to persistent power constraints—practical, real-world responses to a problem that continues to define the operating environment.

For those focused on unlocking capital, the Investment Mechanics section cuts through the noise. Infrastructure ambition is easy to talk about; financing it is far harder.

This issue of ESI Africa explores the three pillars needed to turn plans into bankable projects, the growing role of credit guarantees, and why local credit rating capacity could be a game-changer. Case studies, such as financing energy access in Uganda’s informal urban settlements, bring a necessary realism to the conversation.

Innovation is a constant theme, but the magazine treats it with a healthy dose of pragmatism. In Innovation in Action, the spotlight is on solutions that are already delivering impact.

From interoperability standards that protect grid investments to silicone coatings that reduce pollution-related outages, these are not abstract ideas—they are technologies and strategies being deployed now. Particularly compelling is the argument that governance, not just hardware, is the real intelligence behind “smart” grids.

Energy remains the backbone of the conversation, and Engines of Energy dives into the systems that will define the continent’s future mix. Whether it’s pumped storage hydropower stabilising grids, geothermal emerging from the niche to the mainstream, or the careful steps toward introducing nuclear, the section captures both the complexity and the inevitability of the transition.

“It’s a reminder that Africa’s energy story is not about a single solution, but a carefully balanced portfolio,” says Pombo-van Zyl.

Water, often underrepresented in infrastructure discussions, takes a well-deserved lead in The Water Agenda. The articles go beyond access and scarcity to explore user experience, financing resilience and the economics of reuse. There’s a definitive thread running through these pages that water is central to the energy sector.

And then there’s the practical side. This edition includes a comprehensive Show Guide to Enlit Africa 2026. From session overviews and exhibitor insights to navigation tips, it’s designed to help readers maximise their time and engagement at one of the sector’s most important gatherings.

Rounding it all off is the Elites Chapter, offering a glimpse into the people and projects shaping the industry’s direction. It’s both a reflection and a forward look—where leadership has been and where it’s heading.

What makes this issue stand out is its balance. It doesn’t lean too heavily into optimism or critique but rather presents a grounded, intelligent view of Africa’s narrative—full of opportunity, but constrained by real-world challenges.

Those who work in power, water, infrastructure finance or policy—or if decisions depend on understanding where these sectors intersect—this is essential reading.

Download the latest issue of ESI Africa and get a clearer picture of the forces shaping the continent’s infrastructure future.

ESI Africa is the proud Host Media Partner of Enlit Africa: 19 – 21 May at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa: www.Enlit-Africa.com

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa – Africa’s trusted power, energy, water and utility multimedia platform – is positioned as an impartial industry mouthpiece, delivering the latest technical developments and analysis in both print and digital formats since 1996.

The brand’s various routes to market are expertly primed to build a bridge between readers and solution providers as ESI Africa sifts through the daily noise and delivers the tale of Africa’s energy, power, utility and water transformation to the African and global market. https://apo-opa.co/3QRpqTK

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa's energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. www.WeAreVUKA.com