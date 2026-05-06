Benoît Faraco, Ambassador for Climate Negotiations, Decarbonized Energy and Climate Risk Prevention at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will participate in African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, scheduled for October 12–16 in Cape Town. Faraco is expected to engage African policymakers, investors and industry leaders on France’s evolving approach to climate diplomacy and its energy investment strategy across the continent.

His participation comes at a time when African countries are seeking to mobilize significant capital to expand energy access and develop new generation capacity across renewables, natural gas and emerging green fuels, as more than 600 million people across the continent still lack access to electricity. At the same time, France is strengthening its engagement with African energy markets through a renewed 2026 strategy centered on climate finance, infrastructure partnerships and long-term industrial cooperation.

Africa’s energy transition represents one of the largest untapped opportunities globally. The continent holds an estimated 482,000 GW of solar potential, around 180,000 TWh of annual wind potential and roughly 10% of global hydropower resources, of which nearly 90% remains undeveloped. Africa is also positioning itself as a future hub for green hydrogen, with potential production capacity estimated at 30–60 million tons per year by 2050. Against this backdrop, France is increasingly shifting from project-level engagement toward supporting integrated energy systems that link domestic supply development with regional and export-oriented markets.

French investment in Africa’s renewable energy sector continues to expand through a combination of public financing, concessional lending and private sector participation. The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) is playing a central role in scaling deployment, reducing risk for private investors and supporting transmission and grid infrastructure. Through its African Renewable Energy Scale-Up Program, AFD provides between €20 million and €100 million per project, supporting solar, wind and geothermal developments across multiple markets, including Mauritania, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Beyond financing, French energy companies remain among the most active international developers in Africa’s power sector. EDF power solutions is targeting a fivefold increase in its renewable energy portfolio on the continent between 2024 and 2026, with ambitions to reach 3 GW of installed capacity in the near term.

ENGIE continues to expand its presence across wind, solar, desalination, battery storage and green hydrogen projects, while TotalEnergies is advancing integrated energy developments across markets including Mozambique, South Africa, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Rwanda and Uganda – reflecting France’s growing footprint in Africa’s broader energy diversification landscape.

“Africa’s renewable energy potential represents an opportunity not only for French companies, but also for strengthening Europe’s long-term energy security through electricity and green fuel trade,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “AEW provides a key platform for aligning investment strategies, harmonizing policy approaches and building mutually beneficial partnerships between Africa and France.”

Beyond renewables, France is supporting long-term nuclear energy development across Africa as part of a diversified energy mix. As one of the world’s leading nuclear power producers, it is working to strengthen institutional and technical capacity through initiatives such as the INSC Africa program, which supports countries including South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria in developing regulatory frameworks, safety systems and workforce training.