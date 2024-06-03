Fortinet (www.Fortinet.com/), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has been exhibiting at GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) this week for the second year running.

Attended by key customers, partners, government, and industry figures across Africa, Fortinet has used its presence at booth [2C70, to showcase an array of advanced cybersecurity solutions and innovations, including SASE, SecOps, and Secure Networking.

Attendees have also had the chance to uncover Fortinet’s expertise in securing IT/OT convergence and how it works to ensure that Operational Technology environments have the highest level of protection.

Theatre sessions with technical experts demonstrating Fortinet solutions have been available on the stand, while cybersecurity specialists have engaged with attendees to discuss individualized security solutions based on specific organisational needs.

Youssef Fouzi, Morocco Country Manager at Fortinet, commented: “As more companies across Africa adopt digital innovation, the potential for a cyberattack grows. With an emphasis on detecting, protecting, and proactively responding to evolving threats, Fortinet places a premium on Threat Intelligence. It’s commitment to integrating AI into its Security Fabric empowers organizations to pre-emptively safeguard their networks, data, and critical assets, establishing a robust defense against even the most sophisticated cyber adversaries.

With our leading cybersecurity solutions, we have relished the opportunity to meet and engage with companies of all sizes and across all industries in Africa, as we seek to protect people, data, and devices everywhere.”

