The Fetakgomo Tubatse Special Economic Zone (FTSEZ) in South Africa has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – taking place November 4-8, 2024 - as a bronze sponsor. With a vision to become a globally-recognized center of excellence for sustainable solutions in mineral beneficiation, the FTSEZ integrates energy and mining projects to advance industrialization. AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 supports this goal by offering a platform for dialogue and deal-signing.

The FTSEZ currently has 10 investment and development partners, with 8 projects in the pipeline. The Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism allocated R35 million for the development of various projects as part of the industrial zone in the financial year 2021/2022, with the funding continuing to support project development. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, representatives from the FTSEZ will outline project progress and future investment opportunities.

The FTSEZ is a multi-faceted industrial hub that is poised to benefit over one million people in the Limpopo province of South Africa. As an industrial cluster, the zone integrates the upstream and downstream mineral value chains with associated energy projects, offering a centralized hub for mineral beneficiation. In the mining and mineral beneficiation sector, the FTSEZ comprises fuel cell plants, a platinum refinery, stainless steel magnetite processing plants as well as facilities to manufacture fabricated metal products. The industrial zone also features manufacturing facilities such as machinery, rubber products and mining equipment and components.

To support mining operations within the province, the FTSEZ is developing a pipeline of energy projects. Aimed at providing a clean and affordable source of power, these projects comprise solar, battery storage, biodiesel and hydrogen facilities. This diverse offering not only supports mining activities across the entire value chain but underscores how the integration of various sources of energy can support economic growth and industrialization in Africa.

Beyond energy projects, the FTSEZ features various water, road and rail projects. Completed projects include the R70 million Steelpoort Wastewater Treatment Works project and the R65 million Steelpoort Water Treatment project – the latter of which has plans to increase treatment capacity. Projects under construction include the R121 million upgrade to the Ga-Malekana Water Treatment facility; the R2 billion construction of the R37 and R555 main roads; the Steelpoort railway sliding development; the R1.6 million Regional External Master Plan; the R70 million Steel Bridge upgrade; and the SEZ human settlement scoping report. To date, the technical stage for the Ga-Malekana Water Treatment project has been approved.

“The development of industrial zones such as FTSEZ will not only provide a centralized location for mining operations in South Africa but integrate various other segments of the economy. FTSEZ is a testament to how merging key sectors such as energy, mining and agro-processing can drive economic growth and industrialization. By adopting similar development plans, other countries in Africa can fuel the development of various industries while creating jobs and boosting skills development,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 provides an opportunity for potential investors and project developers to engage with FTSEZ representatives. Through the zone’s bronze sponsorship, FTSEZ will provide an overview of major projects, potential expansion opportunities and strategies for replicating the zone in other provinces.