Energy major ExxonMobil is leveraging drone-based technology to improve inspection practices across its offshore oil and gas operations in Angola. The company invests approximately $1 billion per year in developing innovative, game-changing technologies, and through the application of aerial drones and 3D sonar imaging, is improving safety, reducing inspection time and enhancing data quality across its Angolan projects.

Speaking at an ExxonMobil-sponsored pre-conference session at the Angola Oil&Gas Conference&Exhibition 2025, Vera Veloso, Integrity Engineering Supervisor at ExxonMobil, showcased how these technologies are improving inspections and strengthening operational efficiency in Angola. ExxonMobil currently has stakes in three deepwater blocks covering nearly two million acres in Angola, including legacy assets such as Block 17. Through drone-based technology, the company is transitioning from traditional inspection models – notably those that utilize rope-access teams – to technology-centered methods.

“These drones are able to reach hazardous areas, without the need for human intervention. This improves the efficiency and safety of inspections. They can also be done when the operations are underway – so, we don’t have to shut down operations,” stated Veloso.

Drone-based technology has also enhanced data accuracy compared to traditional methods. Through the application of drone-based technology, ExxonMobil managed to achieve a 60% reduction in inspection duration, thereby supporting decision-making and minimizing operational disruption.

Meanwhile, the company has also turned towards echoscope technology – through 3D sonar imaging – to improve data accuracy, validate trench dimensions, provide real-time monitoring and operation in zero-visibility conditions. These technologies provide sufficient data for surveillance and risk evaluation.

“The 3D sonar imaging uses sound pulses. That data enables us to map the seabed, taking all the measurement and identifying the anomalies around the suction pipe. The main benefit of this technology is data accuracy – we are able to access more dimensions of the trench. It also improves the efficiency of the surveys as we are not limited by the visibility,” shared Veloso.

Looking ahead, ExxonMobil plans to utilize additional technology to support its Angolan operations. These include AI-driven robotics and drones for autonomous visual, acoustic and ultrasonic data for unmanned locations, AI-driven digital twins, autonomous risk mitigation via AI decisioning and 5G or Starlink to enable remote operations.