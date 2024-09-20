Though sunlight filtered in through the blinds of a conference room in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, the mood was somber.

Government representatives, the diplomatic community, regional stakeholders, civil society and the United Nations were participating in an extraordinary meeting of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission in South Sudan’s capital, Juba.

Their aim: Deliberating on the resolution to further extend the country’s ongoing transitional period to February 2027.

Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) was among the speakers gathered around a semi-circular table.

The top UN official’s remarks were pointed and heartfelt, to say the least.

“While the UN will endorse the extension of the transitional period, we do so with real regret and disappointment,” stated Mr Haysom.

“Two years ago, we were in an identical situation as we are today and gave our support specifically under the condition that there would be no more extensions. Today, it is sadly evident that the country is not ready for elections that we could confidently expect to generate a credible and peaceful outcome, necessitating from our part a consideration of this extension proposal,” he added.

A lackluster peace process, a dire economic situation and widespread floods are only some of the challenges being faced by this young nation as it struggles to complete its difficult but necessary journey from war to peace. Vitally, critical benchmarks contained within the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement remain outstanding.

Rabi Mohamed, representing the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), summed it up accurately.

“We unanimously support the decision to extend the transitional period due to the prevailing circumstances of the country including, but not limited to, the difficult socio-economic conditions, lack of adequate preparations by the election commission and in the security sector,” he said.

Now, more than ever, firm decisions regarding the way forward are needed as is a clear timeline from the country’s leaders to restore public confidence in the peace process, as Prosper Addo, Senior Political Affairs Officer, from the African Union Mission in South Sudan (AUMISS), underscored.

“The AU hopes that this will give the opportunity to all—the institutions working on constitution-making, elections and security to prepare adequately and in a timely manner for elections,” he stated.

It is clear that South Sudan’s leaders have an uphill battle as they strive to marshal the political will needed to hold the country’s first elections since its independence, in the face of tremendous disappointment and frustration among citizens and waning international support.

“It is time for South Sudan’s leaders to prioritize the interests of the nation; rebuild public trust and confidence; open up the necessary political and civic space for elections; engage and accommodate all voices and viewpoints, including the non-signatory parties in the Tumaini Initiative, with a view to breaking this perpetual cycle of continuous transitions in South Sudan and pave the way towards an inclusive and sustainable peace,” averred Mr. Haysom.

This is the second extension of the transitional period and has elicited mixed reactions from stakeholders, even as the South Sudanese continue to advocate for their right to choose their leaders.