Multi-asset broker Exness (https://apo-opa.info/458L3kd) announces the launch of its new program - Exness Team Pro. The program will strengthen Exness’ (www.Exness.com) local and global presence by leveraging the influence of a team of international trading professionals, all with a large following and established voice within their respective communities.

The current members of Exness Team Pro are: Nicolas Palacios, with 135K followers on Instagram, Momen Medhat who has 118K subscribers on YouTube, Mohsin with 267K subscribers on YouTube, Dennis Okari with 399K followers on Twitter and Kojo Forex with 156K subscribers on YouTube.

This team of professional traders will act as Exness brand ambassadors, playing a key role in crafting valuable storytelling and content around the broker’s products, value proposition, differentiation, and credibility. They will share their success stories, testimonials, and experiences as traders, becoming an authentic voice for Exness and extending its reach to relevant audiences.

“Exness Team Pro’s been amazing so far. The best thing about it for me as an ambassador is being able to add credibility to my own personal brand while putting the spotlight on Exness as the ideal brokerage for retail traders in sub-Saharan Africa”, said Kojo Forex.

Dennis Okari also commented, saying “Exness Team Pro embodies the true essence of collaboration and professionalism, something much needed in today’s forex industry. I'm proud to be associated with such a remarkable team that is taking the trading experience to greater heights.”

On Exness’ side, Chief Marketing Officer, Alfonso Cardalda, stated: “After months of interviews and meetings with key traders across the globe, we are proud to introduce our very own Exness Team Pro. The talented individuals in Team Pro are the face and voice of our brand and our trading community, and a great example of collaboration across the entire Exness ecosystem. Stay tuned to learn about strategies and experiences, from some of the world’s top traders”.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness’ ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness’ identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts over 500,000 active traders are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $3 trillion in monthly trading volume and is licensed, among other international regulators, by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA).