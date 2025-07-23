The European Union (EU) has committed 1.5 million Euros (€1.5m) to support victims of the recent Benue State conflict. The envelope is composed by the rapid humanitarian response from EU Humanitarian Office ECHO (€0.5m) and a repurposing of EU funded SIDPIN project for durable solutions (€1m). IOM, UNHCR UNICEF, and UN-HABITAT as other international NGOs are among the agencies dealing with the response.

This was disclosed by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Gautier Mignot during a meeting between the EU delegation with the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, Honourable Minister of State Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Permanent Secretary Dr Yakubu Adam Kofarmata and Directors of the Ministry, held in the Minister’s Office in Abuja on 14th July 2025.

The delegation was in the Ministry to follow up on the visit to Benue State (24-25 June 2025) and explore ways of support to the victims in the IDP camps in the State as well as discuss on high level of severe malnutrition and food crisis affecting the North East and North West and other emerging hot spots in the country in particular during the ongoing lean season. Through ECHO, the EU has already brought 35 M€ of humanitarian assistance to Nigeria, mainly focused on nutrition, in 2025 and a possible top-up is being considered, in addition to the assistance also provided by several EU Member States.

The Minister, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appreciation of the continuous support of the International Community for vulnerable persons in the country. He said he recently visited Borno and Benue States and the communities are in dare need of humanitarian support “We are in acute need of nutrition for children under five years and lactating mothers” he said.

He acknowledged EU contributions and Presidential commitment to leaving no one behind and confirmed ongoing food support mobilization and validated needs assessments, especially in Benue state. He stated plans to establish a pooled funding mechanism with Federal, State and donor contributions, advocacy engagement with the Nigerian Governors Forum and commitment to declare malnutrition an emergency.

The two parties agreed to establish a task force to define roles and accelerate interventions in relation to the current nutrition emergency situation in the northern regions and collaborate on joint food security assessment, streamline supply chain processes and convene a collaborative platform with partners to coordinate humanitarian response to address the high level of malnutrition and food insecurity.

Finally, on 19-20 July, Minister Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda and Ambassador Gautier Mignot went for a joint visit to Sokoto State together with humanitarian partners (UNICEF, ACF, MSF). They paid a courtesy call to the Executive Governor of Sokoto H.E Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and visited nutrition stabilization centers for children under 5 operated by ACF and MSF and with the support of UNICEF, to get a first-hand knowledge of the situation and discuss urgent next steps to face the crisis.