Today, the Council decided to temporarily suspend certain elements of the EU law that regulates the issuing of visas to Ethiopian nationals. In particular, it will no longer be possible for member states:

to waive requirements with regard to the evidence to be submitted by Ethiopian visa applicants

to issue multiple entry visas

to waive the visa fee for holders of diplomatic and service passports

Furthermore, the standard visa-processing period now becomes 45 calendar days instead of 15.

This decision follows an assessment by the Commission, which concludes that cooperation by Ethiopia in the field of readmission of its nationals illegally staying in the EU is insufficient. There is a lack of response from the Ethiopian authorities with regard to readmission requests and difficulties persist with the issuance of emergency travel documents and with the organisation of both voluntary and non-voluntary return operations.

The suspension decision is temporary but does not come with a specific end date. The Commission will continue to assess any progress made on readmission cooperation.