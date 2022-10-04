Republic of Yemen: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates


The Chargé d’Affairs of the Yemeni Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ambassador Yahya Al-Eryani, discussed today with the office of the International Organization for Migration in Ethiopia the situation of Ethiopian immigrants in Yemen in general and those who wish to return voluntarily to their country.

Al-Eryani stressed that the influx of migrants, including Ethiopians, to Yemen in light of the difficult conditions that the country is experiencing due to the war constitutes a great burden in providing their necessary needs, which is why radical solutions must be developed for the phenomenon of illegal immigration, in coordination with the Ethiopian authorities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Yemen: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.