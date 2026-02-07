World “International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation,” 6 February, was observed in Gogni Sub-Zone at national level under the theme “Towards 2030: No End to FGM without Sustained Commitment and Investment.”

Mr. Franco Kubaba, Director General of Social Services in the Gash Barka Region, underlined the significance of conscious participation by the public and stakeholders in efforts to enhance public understanding aimed at eradicating harmful practices in general, and underage marriage and female genital mutilation, which negatively affect the health and socio-economic wellbeing of women.

Noting that the theme of this year reflects the ongoing efforts being exerted to eradicate female’s genital mutilation by 2030, Mr. Tesfu Solomon, Director of Children’s and Family Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, urged the active participation of all to realize this objective.

Mr. Tesfu further noted that sustained efforts have been undertaken to eradicate female’s genital mutilation and other harmful practices in accordance with Proclamation No. 158/2007, and that already 17 sub-zones across the country have declared themselves free of female genital mutilation. He called for coordinated efforts to achieve better outcomes.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the Gash Barka Region, stated that the fact that only two sub-zones in the region have declared themselves free of female genital mutilation attests to the need for intensified efforts to address the situation. He called for active participation by administrators at all levels, national associations, religious leaders, as well as committees working on the eradication of harmful practices.

Participants of the event, on their part, expressed readiness to play their due role in preserving the achievements already registered and in encouraging others to follow the noble initiative.

World “International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation,” 6 February, was observed in all regions and sub-zones across the country.