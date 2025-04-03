World Autism Awareness Day was observed on 2 April in the Anseba Region. The objective of the observance was to enhance public understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with autism, and thereby help them become beneficiaries of the opportunities available.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Genet Habte, Chairperson of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in the region, stated that autism is a complex disability that is difficult to identify and monitor. She emphasized the need for a basic understanding and specialized skills for its treatment and called for practical measures to ensure the rights and development of individuals with autism.

Col. Tesfatsion Girmay, Director General of Social Services in the Anseba Region, also called on the public and stakeholders to undertake integrated efforts to ensure that individuals with disabilities have equal access to education and social services.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, remarked that the responsibility of caring for citizens with disabilities should not be left solely to the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities or to parents. He urged every citizen to play their part.

Similarly, the Central Region branch of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities held a meeting with parents to discuss practical measures that could be taken to improve the livelihoods of children with disabilities.

World Autism Awareness Day is being observed for the 14th time at the international level and for the 6th time at the national level.