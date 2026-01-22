Mr. Kibrom Misgina, head of water development in the Southern Region, reported that over the past five years, 41 potable water projects worth more than 84 million Nakfa have been implemented in the region.

Mr. Kibrom said that the potable water projects, which were implemented in collaboration with the public and the Government between 2021 and 2025, include 258 kW of solar energy systems, 116 water distribution centers, 48 water reservoirs, as well as 90 km of water pipelines, benefiting over 100 thousand people.

Mr. Kibrom, indicating that 60% of the expense was covered by the Government and the remaining by the community, commended the strong participation of members of the Defense Forces in the implementation of the projects. He also said that renovation work has been carried out on over 200 water projects, and training has been provided on water management with a view to ensuring the sustainability of the projects.

According to documents, in the Southern Region there are 50 potable water projects operating with solar systems, 23 with hand pumps, and 5 with generators.