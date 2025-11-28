The Eritrean National Cycling Team, which achieved remarkable victories in both men’s and women’s categories at the African Continental Cycling Championship 2025 in Kenya, was warmly welcomed upon its arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, along with officials from the Eritrean Cycling Federation and enthusiastic sports fans.

Ambassador Zemede said that the Eritrean National Cycling Team delivered victory according to expectations and plans, making the country and its people very proud. He also expressed gratitude to the National Team, on behalf of the public and Government, for the tenacity and courage they demonstrated.

At the African Cycling Championship 2025, held from 20 to 23 November, the National Team clinched a total of 10 medals in both genders, including 3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze.

At the final road race conducted on 23 November, Olympian Merhawi Kudus in the elite group, Awet Aman in the under-23 category, and Natan Medhanie in the junior category shined in their respective categories by winning gold medals.

Likewise, Nahom Efrem won a silver medal in the junior category, while Mewael Germay secured a silver medal in the under-23 category.

In the women’s category, Adiam Tesfu won a silver medal in the junior time trial, Monaliza Araya won a bronze medal in the under-23 category, Suzana Fesehaye secured a bronze medal in the under-23 category, and Birikti Fesehaye won a silver medal in the road race.

At the competitions, which lasted four days, competitors from over 30 countries took part.