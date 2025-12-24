Training on administration and leadership was provided to 72 youth in the Massawa sub-zone.

The training covered administration and leadership, self-development, communication, promotion of club activities, as well as teamwork and collective work.

Mr. Dawit Teklom, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the sub-zone, indicating that the objective of the training was to enhance the overall capacity of the youth, said that similar training programs will be organized for members of the union.

Mr. Suleiman Yosuf, head of Political Affairs of the union branch, said that strong effort will be exerted to enhance the program in collaboration with partners so that it will have a solid community foundation.

At the event, an assessment of activities of 2025 was conducted, along with discussion on programs planned for 2026.