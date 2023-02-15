Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, conducted a tour on 10 February to the Adulis Archeological Site.

Ambassador Zemede said that the archeological excavation process beyond its historical importance has significant contribution to the capacity development of the Eritrean youth and commended excavation activity so far registered as well as on the new archeological findings.

During his visit, Ambassador Tekle was provided briefings by archeologists working at the site.

The ‘Adulis Archeological excavation project’ started in 2011 in cooperation with Eritrean and Italian archeological experts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.