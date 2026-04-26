Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, and Dr. Woldai Fitur, head of the Investment Center at the Office of the President, conducted a tour of inspection to assess the progress of development programs in the sub-zones of the Southern Region.

During the tour, conducted from 16 to 22 April in the sub-zones of Mendefera, Areza, Mai-Aini, Dekemhare, Dubarwa, Adi-Keih, Senafe and Mai-Mine, the two officials inspected the progress of efforts to redress the environment, as well as vegetable and livestock farming, milk processing and dairy production, and other activities. They also held discussions with project heads and investors.

Noting that efforts are being exerted to create a conducive atmosphere for citizens who want to invest in various sectors, Mr. Habteab said that favorable conditions have been created for those who want to invest in agricultural activities.

Dr. Woldai, for his part, underlined that follow-up on socio-economic development activities has a significant contribution in identifying investment opportunities. He said that the tour was aimed at exploring the inherent opportunities and challenges for investment. He also called for exerting more effort to modernize vegetable and fruit farming, livestock development, and milk processing, based on the experience already gained, so that they become competitive.

The investors, on their part, called for addressing the challenges they are currently facing in their efforts to expand their agricultural activities.