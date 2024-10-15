Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, conducted a tour to assess the progress of water supply initiatives for humans and livestock, as well as ongoing water and soil conservation activities. These efforts are being implemented through public collaboration with the Defense Forces. The tour covered the sub-zones of Qarora, Nakfa, and Afabet.

During her visit to the Qarora sub-zone, Ms. Asmeret observed the newly built dam in Arag, irrigation farming activities, and the construction of terraces conducted by the public alongside the Defense Forces.

In the Nakfa sub-zone, Ms. Asmeret inspected the renovation and expansion of the road connecting Nakfa with Agra’e. This road project is being carried out under the Adi-Halo Project.

In the Afabet sub-zone, Ms. Asmeret reviewed the construction of terraces and water diversion schemes managed by the Defense Forces. Additionally, in Qarora, she held meetings with village elders, area administrators, and managing directors to discuss the importance of village regrouping to ensure residents have access to essential social services.

Across all the sub-zones visited, Ms. Asmeret held meetings with residents and local administrators to emphasize the importance of extensive water and soil conservation activities to combat soil erosion and boost agricultural production. She also briefed them on future development programs and called for increased public participation in their implementation.