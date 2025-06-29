Ms. Tekea Tesfamariam, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, conducted seminars for women in the sub-zones of Nakfa, Adoha, and Afabet in the Northern Red Sea Region.

The seminars, which were held from 24 to 27 June, focused on the history of women in general and Eritrean women in particular, highlighting the progress they have achieved, the sacrifices made, and their future prospects.

During the seminars, Ms. Tekea elaborated on the discrimination and unequal treatment that Eritrean women have historically faced due to religion, culture, and traditional beliefs. She also outlined the efforts made during the armed struggle for independence to raise awareness on women’s issues, as well as the post-independence measures taken by the Eritrean Government to promote gender equality and ensure women’s participation in all sectors.

Ms. Tekea called on young women to honor the legacy of their mothers by equipping themselves with the necessary education and skills and to strive for complete emancipation.

The participants held extensive discussions on the issues raised during the seminars and expressed their commitment to actively contribute to the goals of the Union.

The sub-zonal administrators also expressed their readiness to support the realization of the objectives of the National Union of Eritrean Women.