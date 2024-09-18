A seminar focusing on protecting children’s rights and eradicating harmful practices was conducted for residents of Tiravolo sub-zone in the Central Region. The seminar was organized in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Labor and Social Welfare branches in the region.

Sister Ariam Eden, a public health expert at the health office in the sub-zone, underscored the need for community and family protection for underage children until they reach the age of maturity. She also emphasized that female genital mutilation is prohibited by Eritrean law and that legal measures could be taken against offenders.

Sister Ariam, also called for respecting the educational rights of children and urged the community to play a due role in eradicating harmful practices, particularly underage marriages.

Ms. Letu Abraha, a social welfare expert, called for due attention to children living with various disabilities.

Ms. Leul Asrat, administrator of the sub-zone, noting the significance of the seminar, called on the participants to strengthen their participation in these efforts.