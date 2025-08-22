Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Hamburg on 17 August.

Mr. Yohannes, highlighting the significance of such seminars in enhancing the understanding of nationals on national issues and in strengthening organization and unity, called for reinforced participation.

Mr. Teame Haile, head of Public and Community Affairs, gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland. He noted that Eritrea, while preserving its peace and stability, is making a modest contribution to peace and stability in the region.

Mr. Teklu Lebasi, coordinator of Consular Affairs and Public Diplomacy, said that encouraging activities are being carried out in consular services and emphasized that further efforts will be made to improve them.

The participants, for their part, expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs. They also pledged to contribute to the Afambo boarding school project, which is being initiated by nationals residing in Germany.