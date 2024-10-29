The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency, organized a training session focused on the maintenance and calibration of the national animal and plant health laboratory. The goal is to combat livestock and crop diseases effectively.

The training, conducted in Asmara from 14 to 25 October, was attended by laboratory experts from Eritrea, Benin, Central African Republic, Eswatini, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Sierra Leone, and Seychelles.

This training is expected to significantly contribute to combating animal and crop diseases, in partnership with other countries, enhancing production, and facilitating the exchange of experiences.

Mr. Amanuel Negasi, adviser to the Minister of Agriculture and chairman of the National Board of Livestock and Plant Laboratory, emphasized that a coordinated initiative is essential to address the worldwide spread of emerging livestock and plant diseases. He highlighted the International Atomic Energy Agency and the international community’s call for coordinated efforts to improve the scientific capabilities of laboratories in developing countries.

The training covered theoretical and practical aspects, including the importance of maintaining laboratory devices, challenges encountered, network line maintenance, solar energy, electrical safety, and the control of electric energy flow on laboratory devices, as well as the use and maintenance of cooling devices.

Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, speaking at the event, stated that enhancing Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, Biosafety, Biosecurity capacities, and maintenance and calibration of veterinary laboratory equipment are crucial to combat the spread of emerging animal and plant diseases.