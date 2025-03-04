Various programs in connection with International Women’s Day, celebrated on 8 March, have been organized in the Akordet sub-zone.
Ms. Hasina Omar, Secretary of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the sub-zone, stated that the programs include general knowledge competitions, public campaigns, and promotional activities.
Ms. Hasina also noted that on 26 February, a seminar was held focusing on the role of Eritrean women in the struggle for independence, the safeguarding of national sovereignty, and the nation-building process. The seminar was attended by women in the civil service and female high school students. Additionally, a discussion forum on educational progress and female participation was organized.
Briefings on the opportunities available to Eritrean women and their participation in national development initiatives were provided by veteran female fighters.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.