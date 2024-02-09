President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation that was on a working visit to the Republic of Italy since 28 January, returned home this afternoon, 08 February.

President Isaias, upon invitation by the Italian Government, departed for Italy on 28 January to participate in the Africa-Italy Summit convened on 29 February in Rome.

During his stay in Italy, President Isaias met and held talks with various senior Italian government officials, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on bilateral ties and mutual cooperation, especially in the sectors of road infrastructure, railway, ports, agriculture, innovation, fish resources, mining, and energy.

The presidential delegation visited production facilities and research centers, engaging in discussions with representatives of these institutions to enhance investment and cooperation.

On the margin of the Africa-Italy Summit, on 29 January, President Isaias held talks with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia and President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya, focusing on the development of bilateral ties, cooperation, and issues of mutual interest.

The presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports.