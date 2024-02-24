Ministry of Information, Eritrea


On the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi President Isaias Afwerki in early morning hours today departed to the Republic of Egypt for a three-day official visit.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will discuss the enhancement of bilateral ties and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.