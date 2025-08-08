An official reception was organized for Olympian athlete Biniam Girmay upon his return home after participating in the 2025 Tour de France. The ceremony was held yesterday, 7 August, at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, congratulated Biniam for his outstanding performance at the Tour de France and said that he is following in the footsteps of professional athletes such as Daniel Teklehaimanot and Merhawi Kudus in shining at international cycling competitions. Ambassador Zemede also expressed his expectation that young cyclists will continue the legacy and place their country at the center stage.

He further announced that, as a result of the significant influence Biniam has created at both African and global levels—and in recognition of his potential to promote the country’s development programs internationally and positively inspire youth—the United Nations Development Programme has appointed him as its Honorary Ambassador in Eritrea.

Olympian athlete Biniam Girmay, for his part, expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded to him, saying it will strengthen his dedication to achieving even better performances on the international stage.

Biniam Girmay has made history by becoming the only African cyclist to participate in the Tour de France for three consecutive years.