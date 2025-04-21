A new dam is under construction in the Aitaber administrative area of the Molqui sub-zone. The dam is expected to ensure a reliable water supply for both humans and livestock, as well as support the development of irrigation farming.

Eng. Solomon Gebremeskel, coordinator of the project, stated that the dam’s construction is being carried out in collaboration with local residents and members of the Defense Forces. So far, 80% of the construction has been completed.

Indicating that the dam project is part of broader efforts to construct water reservoirs at the national level, Mr. Tesfamicael Gebru, Administrator of the sub-zone, commended the strong participation of the Defense Forces.

In a related development, it was reported that the educational opportunities established in the administrative area—ranging from elementary to high school—have significantly contributed to increased student enrollment.

Mr. Mulugeta Abraham, Head of Pedagogy, stated that the school is currently providing educational services to over 1,800 students from 22 villages in the area.