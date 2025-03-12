Dr. Bisrat Gebru, Director of the Testing Center at the Higher Education Institution and Research, announced that the 2025 National School Leaving Examination will be conducted from 17 to 23 March across the country, as well as in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Bisrat indicated that the examination will cover 12 fields of study and will be administered from 16 centers, with 24,306 students, including 50% female students, expected to participate. Compared to the previous year, the number of students sitting for the national examination has increased by 10.6%.

Dr. Bisrat further noted that 84.1% of the examinees are regular students from Sawa Warsai-Yikealo High School and technical schools. She also mentioned that 3,861 students are retaking the exam, while 61 candidates are from the Rehabilitation and Prison Center and the adult education program for women.

Dr. Bisrat urged all examinees to prepare both psychologically and physically for the examination and to strictly follow the guidelines.