President Isaias Afwerki has sent a message of heartfelt condolences to the Vatican, on behalf of the people and Government of the State of Eritrea and on his own behalf, on the sad news of the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis.

In his message to His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of the State of the Holy See, President Isaias Afwerki paid tribute to Pope Francis “whose distinguished life was dedicated to the service of humanity and especially to advance the cause of social justice for marginalized segments of our global society”.

President Isaias further expressed his condolences, on this sad occasion, to His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and through him, to all the Cardinals, the clergy and all faithful members of the Roman Catholic Church around the world.

Pope Francis, the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, died on April 21 at the age of 88.