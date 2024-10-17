Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, held a meeting with residents of Afambo administrative area in the Central Denkalia sub-zone, focusing on the proper use of social service provision institutions.
Highlighting the ongoing efforts to enable the public to benefit from social services, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid emphasized that strong efforts are being made to expand social service provision institutions. He also appreciated the contributions of residents in helping finalize the construction of a dam, which is expected to ensure water supply for both humans and livestock and aid in the development of irrigation farming.
Ambassador Mohammed-Seid also called for increased community involvement in boosting school enrollment, especially among female students.