The Forestry and Wildlife Authority held a meeting on 9 September to review the implementation of 2024 activities and discuss development programs for 2025.

The meeting, attended by concerned institutions and partners, included presentations by representatives from the Anseba, Gash Barka, Northern Red Sea, Southern, and Central regions. They shared reports on their achievements and the challenges they encountered.

Col. Kinfe Habtom, General Manager of the Authority, gave a comprehensive briefing on the activities carried out in 2024, including the preparation and types of tree seedlings planted across the country, the condition of reserved lands, and the lands prepared for seedling plantations at the village level. He urged the public to increase their participation in water and soil conservation efforts.

Col. Kinfe also called on regional administrations to strengthen cooperation with concerned institutions and the units of the Defense Forces to ensure the conservation and protection of forests and wildlife.

The meeting further conducted an extensive discussion on the 2025 program.