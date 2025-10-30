Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, conducted a meeting with residents of Afabet sub-zone on 26 October focusing on the implementation of the set-out development programs.
At the meeting, Ms. Asmeret gave an extensive briefing on the activities carried out in water and soil conservation and construction of small and large water reservoirs that have created satisfaction to the residents, as well as efforts to expand transportation, education, health services, and afforestation, and highlighted the progress achieved so far.
The participants conducted extensive discussions on the issues raised during the meeting and adopted various recommendations.
Ms. Asmeret also visited the progress of the schools under construction and the potable water project in Felket administrative area.