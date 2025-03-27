Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the Anseba Region, held a meeting on 25 March with Keren residents, focusing on the implementation of construction and development programs.

At the meeting, Ambassador Abdella stated that strong efforts will be made to improve the livelihoods of residents, with a particular focus on water and soil conservation and the construction of water reservoirs. Other priority programs include maintaining cleanliness, renovating the city’s sewerage system, rehabilitating Keren Hospital, and finalizing the city’s master plan.

Ambassador Abdella also noted that over the past three years, 25 large and small dams have been constructed with strong participation from the public and members of the Defense Forces. As a result of these conservation activities and abundant rainfall, a substantial harvest was collected.

The participants, in turn, held extensive discussions on the topics raised during the meeting and put forward various recommendations.