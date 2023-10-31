The residents of various sub-zones in the Northern red Sea Region expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the implementation of the development programs and asked for support from the Government in areas that are beyond capacity.

The residents expressed that at the meeting their conducted with the Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, Ms. Asmeret Abraha.

At the meeting the residents called for alleviating the existing potable water supply problem, for machinery support in the roads renovation and water and soil conservation activities, for speeding up the installment of communication facility as well as for construction of maternity waiting rooms at health facilities.

In her tour to the sub-zones of Afabet, Nakfa, Adobha and Qarora, Ms. Asmeret held discussion with the residents regarding the activities being carried out to boost agricultural production, water and soil conservation and construction and renovation of roads.

Between 19 and 29 October, Ms. Asmeret also visited the construction and the progress of the construction of the dams and micro-dams, renovation of roads, terraces and water diversion schemes, as well as potable water projects and mobile telephones by the public, administrations, members of the Defense Forces and Adi-Halo Company.

Ms. Asmeret also held extensive discussion with village elders, administrators and representatives of line ministries focusing on the objective situation of the development programs and contribution of the public and members of the Defense Force.