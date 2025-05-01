International Workers’ Day, 1 May, has been enthusiastically observed in Keren at the Anseba Region level on 28 April under the theme “Productivity by Conscious Participation.”

Mr. Atobrhan Gebrat, Head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers branch in the region, noted that without conscious and committed participation, productivity and development could not be realized. He called on workers to strengthen their participation and contribution at their workplaces, as they have in the past.

Indicating that productivity is a strong force that addresses both the material and spiritual demands of citizens, Mr. Tsehaye Hagos, Head of the Labor Unit, said that the day serves as a reminder to strengthen commitment and participation, equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, emphasized the significance and meaning of May Day and called for strengthening unity and participation for better outcomes.

The event featured cultural and artistic programs depicting the day, and awards were handed out to winners of general knowledge competitions.