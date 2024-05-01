Ministry of Information, Eritrea


The Southern Region marked International Workers’ Day, with early celebrations in Mendefera city on April 29, under the theme “Professional Competence Development Stimulant.”

Mr. Tekeste Mihreteab, the head of the confederation branch office, outlined the history of Eritrean workers’ struggles for their rights and their role in the armed struggle for independence, safeguarding the national sovereignty and in the implementation of national development programs. He highlighted the importance of May 1 as a day for workers to renew their commitment to national development.

Mr. Tekeste announced ongoing efforts to boost worker skills through vocational training and called for increased stakeholder participation in the implementation of programs.

