A festival aimed at preserving the traditional culture of society commenced in Senafe sub-zone on 15 February. The festival was organized in collaboration with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students and the Senafe sub-zone administration.

Mr. Habteab Negasi, head of the union branch in the sub-zone, indicated that the month-long festival will feature various competitions, including traditional songs, folklore, traditional sports, traditional village settings, creativity and innovation, as well as competitions between ‘Red Flowers.’

The organizers of the festival, on their part, stated that the objective of the festival, the first of its kind, is to identify the rich traditional culture of society, transfer it to the young generation, and lay the foundation for further in-depth research and documentation of the culture.

Calling for the sustainability of the program with a view to preserving and documenting the traditional culture of society, Mr. Idris Ali Shiker, administrator of the sub-zone, urged parents to play a leading role in transmitting noble societal values to the younger generation.