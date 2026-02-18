Arab Finance: Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) posted a 2.24% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit after tax for 2025, according to the company's financial indicators.

Net profits amounted to EGP 783.568 million last year, down from EGP 801.400 million in 2024.

Consolidated revenues rose by 14.38% YoY to EGP 1.268 billion from EGP 1.108 billion.

As per the standalone business, net profit after tax rose 35.65% YoY to EGP 709.059 million in 2025 from EGP 522.698 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 3.37 last year, up from EGP 2.48 in 2024.

Standalone revenues climbed by 10.81% YoY to EGP 935.861 million at the end of December 2025 from EGP 844.586 million.

Moreover, the company’s board members agreed to increase the issued and paid-up capital by EGP 353.700 million from EGP 1.896 billion to EGP 2.250 billion.

Accordingly, EMPC will disburse 18.65 bonus shares for every 100 ordinary shares, financed from the retained earnings for the financial period ending December 31st, 2025.