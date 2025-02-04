The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students’ office in the Akordet sub-zone has reported that significant efforts are underway to enhance the overall capacity of youth in the sub-zone. According to the report, vocational training programs are being developed to equip young people with essential skills and knowledge, enabling them to improve their livelihoods and contribute to development initiatives.
Mr. Yasin Mohammednur, head of the office branch, stated that various vocational training programs have already been offered. Currently, training is being provided in fields such as computer technology, electrical and electronic systems, solar system installation, beauty salon services, and first aid. Mr. Mohammednur noted that 227 young people, including 112 females, are participating in these programs.
The participants, expressing gratitude for the opportunity, voiced their commitment to applying the skills gained from the training to enhance their livelihoods and develop their capacities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.