Mr. Bereket Mosazgi, secretary of the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association, reported that significant achievements have been registered in ensuring a consistent blood supply to health facilities through voluntary blood donation. Mr. Bereket made the comment in connection with World Blood Donation Day, 14 June.

Noting that the annual blood demand of the National Blood Transfusion Service ranges from 12,000 to 15,000 units, Mr. Bereket stated that voluntary blood donations, which were fewer than 10,000 units in 2019, surpassed 16,000 units in 2024. This, he said, reflects the growing public awareness.

Mr. Bereket noted that the main objective of the association is to ensure a sustainable blood supply to health facilities. He stated that the association is expanding its network, improving its systems, and working closely with partners to meet its goals.

He also mentioned that the number of active members has reached 12,000 and that 67 institutions regularly donate blood voluntarily, in addition to numerous individuals and group donors.

World Blood Donation Day, 14 June, will be observed under the theme “Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives”, featuring various programs highlighting the importance of the day.