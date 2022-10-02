Mr. Musa Hussein, Director General of General Education at the Ministry of Education said that education is one of the basic components in the effort to ensure social justice and called on students to take advantage of the opportunity being provided.

Mr. Musa made the comment at a seminar he conducted with students and teachers of the Sawa Warsai-Yekealo Secondary School on 1 and 2 October on Educational Progress and Challenges Encountered.

Indicating that education is a basic human right, Mr. Musa said that the Ministry of Education is exerting strong effort to produce competent human resources.

Mr. Musa indicated that in the past 30 years of independence the number of teachers has increased from 11 thousand to 29 thousand, the number of students from 5 thousand to 700 thousand, the number of schools ranging from kindergarten to high school from 528 to 2 thousand 300 and the number of literacy to over 80% and that attests to the substantial investment the Government made towards education.

Regarding vocational and technical education, Mr. Musa said that 7 technical schools have been established in the regions and 5 vocational training centers in Sawa and are producing yearly from 2000 to 2,500 students and strong effort is being exerted to strengthen higher education institutions.

On the occasion, Let. Col. Temesgen Samuel, Deputy Commander of the Sawa National Service Training Center, called on the students to take advantage of the opportunity being provided and concentrate on their education.