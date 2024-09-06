Diaspora nationals have commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrea’s independence with patriotic zeal.

At a commemorative event in Frankfurt, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, remarked that 1 September marks the day when a few Eritrean patriots ignited the armed struggle for independence after their rights were denied through peaceful means. He added that 1 September is a day of remembrance and renewal, where the Eritrean people reaffirm their commitment to their nation’s cause.

Mr. Kibreab also urged nationals to consolidate their unity, as they have done in the past, and to strengthen their participation and contribution to national development programs. Nationals in the Republic of South Sudan also commemorated the 63rd anniversary in Juba. Noting that 1 September symbolizes the Eritrean people’s initiation of a long and arduous armed struggle to secure their denied rights, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrea’s Ambassador to South Sudan, called on nationals to enhance their involvement in national affairs.

Similarly, the Eritrean community in Qatar commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrea’s independence. During the event, Mr. Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Qatar, provided an extensive briefing on the profound significance of this day in Eritrean history.

Nationals in Chicago, USA, also commemorated the 63rd anniversary. The event featured cultural programs that depicted the historical importance of the day.