Eritrean nationals residing in Luxembourg and Germany have celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme “Our Resilience: Our Guarantee.”

At the celebratory event in Luxembourg on 16 May, Mr. Russom Habtai, representing the Eritrean community, congratulated the Eritrean people and its Defense Forces, and called on the Eritrean community to strengthen its organizational capacity and contribution to national development drives.

Noting that the Eritrean people have ensured their independence and national sovereignty in unison by foiling all sorts of hostilities, Mr. Michael Tesfay, First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy in Belgium, said that the colorful celebratory event attested to that.

Eritrean nationals in the German cities of Stuttgart, Kassel, Cologne, and Ulm enthusiastically celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary under the theme “Our Resilience: Our Guarantee.”

At the event in Stuttgart, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, congratulated the Eritrean people and its Defense Forces, and said that the contribution Diaspora nationals are making to national development programs attests to their commitment and love of country.

At the celebratory event in Kassel, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, delivered a message of congratulations.

Similarly, nationals in Stockholm, Sweden, celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal, featuring sports and general knowledge competitions as well as cultural programs.

Nationals in the Norwegian city of Trondheim and its environs also enthusiastically celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary, featuring various programs.