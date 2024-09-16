The Denden Award was presented to 136 outstanding students in the Southern region for their exceptional performance in the 2023/2024 national school-leaving examinations. The awardees, who achieved a GPA of 3.0 and above, hailed from schools in the sub-zones of Dekemhare, Adi-Keih, Senafe, Tserona, and Mai-Aini.

At the award ceremony, held on 13 September in Dekemhare, Mr. Girmay Gebru, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the region, highlighted that the Denden Award is part of a continuous effort to enhance the performance of schools and students. He emphasized that the award aims to recognize top-performing students and inspire their peers to strive for academic excellence. He also noted that, over the past three years, 881 students have received this award.

Mr. Gebremicael Okbagebriel, head of secondary schools in the Southern Region, praised the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students for its contribution to the educational development and performance of students. He extended his congratulations to the awardees, their parents, and teachers.

Additionally, Mr. Yemane Abera, administrator of the sub-zone, encouraged the students to maintain their hard work in higher education, aiming to become competitive and successful in their future endeavors.

In related news, Anseba Elementary and Junior School in Keren presented awards on 8 September to 22 outstanding students, including 10 female students who achieved high scores in the 2023/2024 national school-leaving examination. The awardees were members of the 36th round of the national service.

Mr. Mohammed-Saleh Mohammed-Seid, director of the school, stated that the award’s objective was to recognize the students for their outstanding performance and to encourage others to follow in their footsteps.